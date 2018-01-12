Magashule: ANC NEC hasn’t discussed replacing Zuma
It has been reported that ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma could be the next interim president of the country if Jacob Zuma were to resign.
DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has dismissed reports that former African Union chair Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma could take over as interim South African president if Jacob Zuma steps down.
The Mail & Guardian is reporting that Zuma has attached a set of conditions should the party ask him to resign, including the retention of his appointments to the energy and state security portfolios.
This would mean, amongst other things, that Dlamini Zuma would retain presidential benefits after being an acting stateswoman.
Magashule says the NEC has not discussed replacing Zuma.
“There is no substance to the fact that the former chairperson of the AU will be the president. We haven’t discussed that.”
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni believes the option to appoint Dlamini Zuma as interim president should not be presented along factional lines.
“If it is seen as a president Zuma win, it will hamstring Ramaphosa to the point where people will say he’s too soft and not in charge.”
Another NEC meeting is expected in the next few weeks. It’s understood Zuma’s fate could be put on the agenda.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
