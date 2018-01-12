Popular Topics
ANC hosts Gala Dinner ahead of 106th birthday celebration

Former ANC President Jacob Zuma and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta are some of the dignitaries attending the dinner.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
2 hours ago

QUNU - The African National Congress (ANC) is currently hosting a Gala Dinner in East London this evening ahead of its birthday celebration on Saturday.

The party will celebrate 106 years at the Absa Stadium.

Former ANC President Jacob Zuma and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta are some of the dignitaries attending the dinner.

NEC member Naledi Pandor, who is also at the Gala Dinner, says she hopes Saturday will symbolise the beginning of a great path for the ANC.

“I hope we get a sense of the commitments that we made at the 54 conference and reaffirm our intentions to ensure that we act on those commitments.”

WATCH: Uhuru Kenyatta wishes ANC well on 106th anniversary

