ANC hosts Gala Dinner ahead of 106th birthday celebration
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta are some of the dignitaries attending the dinner.
QUNU - The African National Congress (ANC) is currently hosting a Gala Dinner in East London this evening ahead of its birthday celebration on Saturday.
The party will celebrate 106 years at the Absa Stadium.
NEC member Naledi Pandor, who is also at the Gala Dinner, says she hopes Saturday will symbolise the beginning of a great path for the ANC.
“I hope we get a sense of the commitments that we made at the 54 conference and reaffirm our intentions to ensure that we act on those commitments.”
ANC President Cde Cyril #Ramaphosa has and ANC Treasurer General Cde Paul #Mashatile have arrived for this evening’s gala dinner #ANC106 #ANCGala #Seskhona pic.twitter.com/cTWaZplCaq— African National Congress (@MYANC) January 12, 2018
ANC National Chair Cde @ GwedeMantashe1 has arrived for this evening’s fundraising gala dinner #ANC106 #Seskhona pic.twitter.com/1pw2iGwDZ9— African National Congress (@MYANC) January 12, 2018
#ANCNEC members at the East London ICC for the #ANC106 Anniversary Gala Dinner pic.twitter.com/evsB5RJLBN— African National Congress (@MYANC) January 12, 2018
WATCH: Uhuru Kenyatta wishes ANC well on 106th anniversary
