Afrikaans school accuses Gauteng Education Dept of unlawful placements of pupils
Hoërskool Overvaal has challenged the department’s decision saying they don’t have capacity to accommodate the learners.
PRETORIA - An Afrikaans high school in Vereeniging has accused that the Gauteng Education Department of unlawfully admitting 55 English-speaking pupils to the school, adding that there is adequate capacity at English schools in the feeder area.
The matter is being heard in the High Court in Pretoria. The 2018 school academic programme starts next Wednesday.
Counsel for Hoërskool Overvaal told the court there are two English-speaking schools in the area which have come forward to say they have capacity to accommodate the 55 learners.
The school further rejected the Gauteng Education Department’s assessment that the school does have space, saying it is for the school to determine capacity.
The court heard that the department left the placement of the pupils until the last minute, and allegedly disregarded correspondence with the school on how to best place the learners.
The matter continues on Friday, with the department presenting its arguments.
