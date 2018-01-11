Popular Topics
Zuma fate undecided as ANC NEC meeting focuses on party celebrations

The new ANC national executive committee met for the first time on Wednesday in East London, where the party’s annual 8 January celebrations will be held.

FILE: Jacob Zuma ahead of the announcement of the ANC's new top 6 on 18 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
4 hours ago

DURBAN - After much speculation about a possible recall, Jacob Zuma’s fate as president of the country remains intact.

The new African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) met for the first time on Wednesday in East London, where the party’s annual 8 January celebrations will be held.

On Thursday, the ANC’s top six will continue with its build-up program, which includes visiting the home of former statesman Nelson Mandela in Qunu.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has dismissed claims that there are two centres of power within the organisation.

In the run-up to the NEC's first meeting yesterday, it was believed that the matter would be addressed in relation to the future of President Jacob Zuma as the head of state.

But the new collective is said to have opted to solely discuss matters related to this weekend’s 8 January statement, which will set the tone for the leadership’s goals.

Zuma’s detractors say that his continued tenure as state president will severely hamper the ANC’s efforts to decisively win the 2019 elections.

