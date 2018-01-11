Western Cape sees 11.5% rise in international tourists in December
According to Airports Company South Africa, more than 127,000 international arrivals at Cape Town International Airport were recorded last month.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape saw an 11.5% increase in international tourists this past festive season.
The provincial tourism authority has released the preliminary figures for December 2017.
According to Airports Company South Africa, more than 127,000 international arrivals at Cape Town International Airport were recorded last month, representing an 11.5% increase from December 2016.
However, domestic arrivals dropped by 2.2% to just under 390,000.
Tourism MEC Alan Winde says more people are getting out on the road exploring the province’s attractions.
“I see the Garden Route is getting lots of visitors from India. I see also a number of visitors from the Middle East, which is very encouraging.”
Other towns in the province that enjoyed an increase in tourism include Mossel Bay, Swellendam and Veldriff.
But Cape Town Tourism has boasted that the Mother City is still the most popular.
