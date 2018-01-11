WC Education Dept to redeploy teachers to tackle overcrowding

More than 11,000 learners haven't been given a desk.

CAPE TOWON - The Western Cape Education Department is to redeploy teachers at schools to try and ease overcrowding.

More than 11,000 learners haven't been given a desk. Schools in Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Mfuleni and Macassar will be the hardest hit.

Provincial Education MEC's spokesperson Jessica Shelver: "In 2018, the WCED implemented a placement plan to accommodate continued growth. Officials planned ahead in the third and fourth terms of 2017 based on known and projected learner numbers. We will also redeploy teachers in excess of requirements at certain schools that are seeing rapid growth."