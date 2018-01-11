Water fully restored to areas hit by water cuts, says Emfuleni Municipality
The water disruptions started almost a week ago, on the day that a R200 million bill was due to be paid.
JOHANNESBURG - The Emfuleni Municipality says that water has now been fully restored to areas affected by recent cuts.
Mayor Jacob Khawe paid about 88% of that account which lead to the taps running dry.
His spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng says that a meeting between the mayor, the Water Minister and Rand Water still needs to take place to hash out a payment plan.
"The first executive mayor left the Rand Water offices on Tuesday. He committed to making a further payment on 17 January to make sure that we avert the situation we found ourselves in last Friday."
