Water fully restored to areas hit by water cuts, says Emfuleni Municipality

JOHANNESBURG - The Emfuleni Municipality says that water has now been fully restored to areas affected by recent cuts.

The water disruptions started almost a week ago, on the day that a R200 million bill was due to be paid.

Mayor Jacob Khawe paid about 88% of that account which lead to the taps running dry.

His spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng says that a meeting between the mayor, the Water Minister and Rand Water still needs to take place to hash out a payment plan.

"The first executive mayor left the Rand Water offices on Tuesday. He committed to making a further payment on 17 January to make sure that we avert the situation we found ourselves in last Friday."