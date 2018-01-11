Popular Topics
Water fully restored to areas hit by water cuts, says Emfuleni Municipality

The water disruptions started almost a week ago, on the day that a R200 million bill was due to be paid.

Emfuleni residents queue for water on 8 January 2018 amid water cuts in the municipality, which failed to honour its payment arrangement with Rand Water. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Emfuleni residents queue for water on 8 January 2018 amid water cuts in the municipality, which failed to honour its payment arrangement with Rand Water. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Emfuleni Municipality says that water has now been fully restored to areas affected by recent cuts.

The water disruptions started almost a week ago, on the day that a R200 million bill was due to be paid.

Mayor Jacob Khawe paid about 88% of that account which lead to the taps running dry.

His spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng says that a meeting between the mayor, the Water Minister and Rand Water still needs to take place to hash out a payment plan.

"The first executive mayor left the Rand Water offices on Tuesday. He committed to making a further payment on 17 January to make sure that we avert the situation we found ourselves in last Friday."

