[WATCH LIVE] Memorial service for Keorapetse Kgositsile

US House passes bill to renew NSA internet spying tool
World
Veteran activist and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile passed away last week.
JOHANNESBURG - The official memorial service for veteran activist and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile is being held at the Johannesburg City Hall.
Kgositsile passed away last week at the age of 79 at the Milpark Hospital.
Bra Willie, as he was affectionately known to those in his close circles, was a prolific writer, dedicating most of his life to the arts and youth development.
In 2008, Kgositsile had the order of Ikhamanga bestowed upon him by then President Kgalema Motlanthe.
Kgositsile is survived by his wife and two children.
WATCH: Memorial service for Keorapetse Kgositsile
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.