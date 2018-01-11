[WATCH LIVE] Memorial service for Keorapetse Kgositsile

Veteran activist and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile passed away last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The official memorial service for veteran activist and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile is being held at the Johannesburg City Hall.

Kgositsile passed away last week at the age of 79 at the Milpark Hospital.

Bra Willie, as he was affectionately known to those in his close circles, was a prolific writer, dedicating most of his life to the arts and youth development.

In 2008, Kgositsile had the order of Ikhamanga bestowed upon him by then President Kgalema Motlanthe.

Kgositsile is survived by his wife and two children.

WATCH: Memorial service for Keorapetse Kgositsile