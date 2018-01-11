Universities to assist walk-in students with placements elsewhere, says dept

Officials held a meeting earlier this week aimed at coming up with a strategy to better manage the 2018 registration process.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Department officials say that universities that have reached their full capacity will assist walk-in students find vacant academic programmes across other universities and TVET colleges.

Students have been urged to make use of the department's central application clearing system.

Universities South Africa's Ahmed Bawa says that the body has adopted a more flexible approach to addressing walk-ins to ensure a smooth registration period.

"On a daily basis, unvieristies contact the CACH system and say these are the vacancies that are available."

Deputy Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela visited the applications clearing house on Wednesday and says he's happy with progress so far.

"There's not been anything out of the ordinary. All the glitches are part of the normal registration process we've been witnessing for the last three to four years."

Over 200,000 first-year students are expected to enter the system for the first time at South Africa's universities.