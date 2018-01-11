State capture inquiry: Kathrada Foundation welcomes Zondo’s appointment

President Zuma appointed deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to head the commission as per the Public Protector’s remedial action, following a long court battle.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says it “cautiously welcomes” President Jacob Zuma’s announcement to appoint deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to head the commission into the State of Capture.

Zuma appointed Zondo earlier this week to head the commission as per the Public Protector’s remedial action, following a long court battle.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suggested that the scope of the commission needs to be widened, to include other forms of state capture not limited to democracy and the Gupta family.

However, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's Nishaan Bolton says it supports the former Public Protector's recommendations in terms of the scope of the commission specifically focussing on President Zuma and his close ties to the Gupta family.

“The scope must be confined to what was found in that report and the requirements of the report. There’s nothing stopping the president now..., as has been said by Thuli Madonsela and others, from initiating a number of inquiries to deal with a number of issues which might go back as far as 1652, but state capture needs to be dealt with now.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)