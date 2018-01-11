State capture inquiry: Kathrada Foundation welcomes Zondo’s appointment
President Zuma appointed deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to head the commission as per the Public Protector’s remedial action, following a long court battle.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says it “cautiously welcomes” President Jacob Zuma’s announcement to appoint deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to head the commission into the State of Capture.
Zuma appointed Zondo earlier this week to head the commission as per the Public Protector’s remedial action, following a long court battle.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suggested that the scope of the commission needs to be widened, to include other forms of state capture not limited to democracy and the Gupta family.
However, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's Nishaan Bolton says it supports the former Public Protector's recommendations in terms of the scope of the commission specifically focussing on President Zuma and his close ties to the Gupta family.
“The scope must be confined to what was found in that report and the requirements of the report. There’s nothing stopping the president now..., as has been said by Thuli Madonsela and others, from initiating a number of inquiries to deal with a number of issues which might go back as far as 1652, but state capture needs to be dealt with now.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Dirco welcomes bilateral meeting between North & South Korea
-
Nehawu, Nsfas remain at loggerheads as strike looms
-
BM Food Manufacturers down tools for higher wages
-
[LISTEN] 700 nursing candidates left in the lurch for 2018 enrolment
-
Official sends strong message to criminals who killed magistrate Victor Mabunda
-
[LISTEN] Can SA reach its 2018 growth target?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.