Rustenburg mayor: Some South Africans are also part of drug trafficking in SA
Rustenburg mayor Mpho Khunou says the city is also aware of the involvement of some police officers in local crime syndicates.
RUSTENBURG - The Mayor of Rustenburg Mpho Khunou says one of the reasons why drug trafficking and prostitution is still so rife in the municipality is because repeat offenders tend to be released on bail every time.
The mayor says the city is also aware of the involvement of some police officers in local crime syndicates.
Khunou says while this is true, not all police officers are guilty.
On Wednesday, violent eruptions resulted in the torching of several buildings alleged to be brothels and drug dens.
Standing outside one of the burned down buildings in Rustenburg, Khunou says efforts are being made to root out known brothels.
“We want to reiterate that as the city, we don’t believe that all police officers are part of this. There are of course some rotten apples.”
Khunou says the focus has been on drug trafficking and not so much the idea that it's foreign nationals running the illegal dealings.
“Indeed some of the houses where the activities are taking place belong to the South Africans, there are South Africans who are part of this. So we must not think that drug trafficking is only done by foreign nationals.”
He says the anger displayed by the community is understood but highlights support by government is being given.
More in Local
-
Dirco welcomes bilateral meeting between North & South Korea
-
Nehawu, Nsfas remain at loggerheads as strike looms
-
BM Food Manufacturers down tools for higher wages
-
[LISTEN] 700 nursing candidates left in the lurch for 2018 enrolment
-
Official sends strong message to criminals who killed magistrate Victor Mabunda
-
[LISTEN] Can SA reach its 2018 growth target?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.