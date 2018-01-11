Rustenburg mayor: Some South Africans are also part of drug trafficking in SA

RUSTENBURG - The Mayor of Rustenburg Mpho Khunou says one of the reasons why drug trafficking and prostitution is still so rife in the municipality is because repeat offenders tend to be released on bail every time.

The mayor says the city is also aware of the involvement of some police officers in local crime syndicates.

Khunou says while this is true, not all police officers are guilty.

On Wednesday, violent eruptions resulted in the torching of several buildings alleged to be brothels and drug dens.

Standing outside one of the burned down buildings in Rustenburg, Khunou says efforts are being made to root out known brothels.

“We want to reiterate that as the city, we don’t believe that all police officers are part of this. There are of course some rotten apples.”

Khunou says the focus has been on drug trafficking and not so much the idea that it's foreign nationals running the illegal dealings.

“Indeed some of the houses where the activities are taking place belong to the South Africans, there are South Africans who are part of this. So we must not think that drug trafficking is only done by foreign nationals.”

He says the anger displayed by the community is understood but highlights support by government is being given.