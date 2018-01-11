SA studies HIV frequency among transgender women for first time

The Human Sciences Research Council says the study is part of the country’s commitment to tackling the real issues that impact the transgender community.

JOHANNESBURG - Research into the prevalence of HIV among transgender women is being conducted in South Africa for the first time.

The Human Sciences Research Council says that the study is part of the country’s commitment to tackling the real issues that impact the transgender community.

Nine hundred respondents are expected to participate.

The study's director Annalise Keator says the research will lead a better understanding of the vulnerabilities facing these women.

"This study is important because there is the realisation that to manage the HIV pandemic in the general population, then we must also respond to the key population of transgender women."