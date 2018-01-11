Rustenburg residents vent anger over drugs and prostitution
Several alleged drug dens and brothels disguised as guest houses were torched by angry residents on Wednesday.
RUSTENBURG, NORTH WEST - Residents say they are fed up that drugs and prostitution have become a norm in the city.
Several alleged drug dens and brothels disguised as guest houses were torched by angry residents on Wednesday.
A man has since been arrested for rape and a police officer for drug possession.
Community members say the violence in Rustenburg is not xenophobia-related.
Resident Michael Dintwa says the community is simply tired that such crimes happen, even in front of police and court buildings.
“Crime that’s going on in front of Rustenburg Magistrates Court... nobody wants to act.”
Dintwa says the drugs are destroying the future of young people in the area.
“We’re tired of these drugs that are really destroying the future of this country in front of the people that know the law.”
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned the violence, urging communities not to take the law into their own hands.
#Rustenburg Outside one of the alleged drug dens/brothels that angry community members burned down yesterday. In the last frame is the Mayor of Rustenburg Mpho Khunou, he says police reinforcements have been brought in to ensure chaos doesn’t erupt tonight. [KS] pic.twitter.com/QPIyB4GVGK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2018
