Rustenburg residents vent anger over drugs and prostitution

Several alleged drug dens and brothels disguised as guest houses were torched by angry residents on Wednesday.

Houses torched by community members in Rustenburg on 10 January 2018 as they claim that the properties were used as drug dens and brothels. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
7 hours ago

RUSTENBURG, NORTH WEST - Residents say they are fed up that drugs and prostitution have become a norm in the city.

Several alleged drug dens and brothels disguised as guest houses were torched by angry residents on Wednesday.

A man has since been arrested for rape and a police officer for drug possession.

Community members say the violence in Rustenburg is not xenophobia-related.

Resident Michael Dintwa says the community is simply tired that such crimes happen, even in front of police and court buildings.

“Crime that’s going on in front of Rustenburg Magistrates Court... nobody wants to act.”

Dintwa says the drugs are destroying the future of young people in the area.

“We’re tired of these drugs that are really destroying the future of this country in front of the people that know the law.”

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned the violence, urging communities not to take the law into their own hands.

