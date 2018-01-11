Registration at Limpopo TVET college postponed after stampede
Police say six people were injured after queuing prospective students pushed their way through security gates this morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Higher Education and Training says the registration process at the Capricorn TVET college in Polokwane has been postponed to next Monday due to a stampede.
Police say six people were injured after queuing prospective students pushed their way through the security gates this morning.
In a separate incident at its Seshego campus, three people were injured while queuing for registration.
The department's Madikwe Mabotha says calm has now been restored to both campuses.
“Our preferred method of registration is online registration.
“But remember now we’re dealing with an extraordinary situation and on the back of that we’ve this announcement of the new fee-free education, so there’s more interest.”
The queue along College Street extending into Magazyn Street of prospective 1st year students at Capricorn TVET, Polokwane Campus. Some say they have been here since midnight. pic.twitter.com/J9yOTaJll4— BK Matewe (@bkmatewe) January 11, 2018
Meanwhile, two students have been injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident.
It’s understood that a vehicle ran over the prospective applicants as they were walking near the institution.
One of them was seriously hurt.
The police’s Motlafela Mojapelo says a hit-and-run case has been opened.
“Two applicants were run over by a white Mercedes Benz. The driver did not stop after the incident. Anyone with information related to the incident is requested to contact the police.”
The College gate is yet to be opened and this queue continues to grow as prospective 1st year students patiently wait for their chance to register at Capricorn TVET Polokwane Campus. pic.twitter.com/8WByMDO3F0— BK Matewe (@bkmatewe) January 11, 2018
Scenes at Capricorn TVET, Polokwane. One hospitalised and Three treated at Clinic. pic.twitter.com/Whyf1UBFJL— Molebatsi Masedi (@MolebatsiMasedi) January 11, 2018
