Registration at Limpopo TVET college postponed after stampede

Police say six people were injured after queuing prospective students pushed their way through security gates this morning.

Registration for prospective students at the Capricorn TVET college in Polokwane has been postponed to 15 January after a stampede on 11 January 2018. Picture: Supplied.
Registration for prospective students at the Capricorn TVET college in Polokwane has been postponed to 15 January after a stampede on 11 January 2018. Picture: Supplied.
Ayanda Nyathi 9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Higher Education and Training says the registration process at the Capricorn TVET college in Polokwane has been postponed to next Monday due to a stampede.

Police say six people were injured after queuing prospective students pushed their way through the security gates this morning.

In a separate incident at its Seshego campus, three people were injured while queuing for registration.

The department's Madikwe Mabotha says calm has now been restored to both campuses.

“Our preferred method of registration is online registration.

“But remember now we’re dealing with an extraordinary situation and on the back of that we’ve this announcement of the new fee-free education, so there’s more interest.”

Meanwhile, two students have been injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident.

It’s understood that a vehicle ran over the prospective applicants as they were walking near the institution.

One of them was seriously hurt.

The police’s Motlafela Mojapelo says a hit-and-run case has been opened.

“Two applicants were run over by a white Mercedes Benz. The driver did not stop after the incident. Anyone with information related to the incident is requested to contact the police.”

