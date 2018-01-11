Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: New ANC leadership is top class

Party president says while the new ANC leadership is a combination of leaders with different views and approaches, it’s still the best.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa meets acting AbaThembu King Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo at the Bumbane Great Place in the Eastern Cape. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
7 hours ago

QUNU - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the party’s new leadership as top class, calling on members of the ruling party to believe, support and trust them.

Ramaphosa was speaking in Qunu, Eastern Cape, on Thursday afternoon after visiting the homestead of former president Nelson Mandela.

Ramaphosa says while the new ANC leadership is a combination of leaders with different views and approaches, it’s still the best.

“Each one of us brings something that’s new and fresh to the ANC. We have a top-class leadership in the national executive committee.”

He has called on ANC members to respect this leadership.

“We've got a leadership, comrades, which we must trust, believe in and support.”

Ramaphosa has admitted that before he was elected in December at the party’s conference, some leaders didn’t want to be seen or talk with others.

But he says all that has passed, and the leadership is one.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

