Ramaphosa: New ANC leadership is top class

Party president says while the new ANC leadership is a combination of leaders with different views and approaches, it’s still the best.

QUNU - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the party’s new leadership as top class, calling on members of the ruling party to believe, support and trust them.

Ramaphosa was speaking in Qunu, Eastern Cape, on Thursday afternoon after visiting the homestead of former president Nelson Mandela.

ANC President Cde Cyril #Ramaphosa address the local community in Qunu, Eastern Cape ahead of #ANC106 pic.twitter.com/Nf2KdoSWcy — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 11, 2018

Ramaphosa says while the new ANC leadership is a combination of leaders with different views and approaches, it’s still the best.

“Each one of us brings something that’s new and fresh to the ANC. We have a top-class leadership in the national executive committee.”

He has called on ANC members to respect this leadership.

“We've got a leadership, comrades, which we must trust, believe in and support.”

#ANC106 Mini Rally in Qunu. Pres Cyril Ramaphosa will address the gathering. CM pic.twitter.com/DjbZzEW17v — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2018

ANC National Officials have arrived at Qunu where they are paying a courtesy visit to the family of Isithwalandwe/Seaparankoe Cde Nelson Rolihlahla #Mandela #ANC106 pic.twitter.com/JKi3Ttv8ZK — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 11, 2018

Ramaphosa has admitted that before he was elected in December at the party’s conference, some leaders didn’t want to be seen or talk with others.

But he says all that has passed, and the leadership is one.

