Ramaphosa: New ANC leadership is top class
Party president says while the new ANC leadership is a combination of leaders with different views and approaches, it’s still the best.
QUNU - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the party’s new leadership as top class, calling on members of the ruling party to believe, support and trust them.
Ramaphosa was speaking in Qunu, Eastern Cape, on Thursday afternoon after visiting the homestead of former president Nelson Mandela.
ANC President Cde Cyril #Ramaphosa address the local community in Qunu, Eastern Cape ahead of #ANC106 pic.twitter.com/Nf2KdoSWcy— African National Congress (@MYANC) January 11, 2018
Ramaphosa says while the new ANC leadership is a combination of leaders with different views and approaches, it’s still the best.
“Each one of us brings something that’s new and fresh to the ANC. We have a top-class leadership in the national executive committee.”
He has called on ANC members to respect this leadership.
“We've got a leadership, comrades, which we must trust, believe in and support.”
#ANC106 Mini Rally in Qunu. Pres Cyril Ramaphosa will address the gathering. CM pic.twitter.com/DjbZzEW17v— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2018
ANC National Officials have arrived at Qunu where they are paying a courtesy visit to the family of Isithwalandwe/Seaparankoe Cde Nelson Rolihlahla #Mandela #ANC106 pic.twitter.com/JKi3Ttv8ZK— African National Congress (@MYANC) January 11, 2018
Ramaphosa has admitted that before he was elected in December at the party’s conference, some leaders didn’t want to be seen or talk with others.
But he says all that has passed, and the leadership is one.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Dirco welcomes bilateral meeting between North & South Korea
-
Nehawu, Nsfas remain at loggerheads as strike looms
-
BM Food Manufacturers down tools for higher wages
-
[LISTEN] 700 nursing candidates left in the lurch for 2018 enrolment
-
Official sends strong message to criminals who killed magistrate Victor Mabunda
-
[LISTEN] Can SA reach its 2018 growth target?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.