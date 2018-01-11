Ramaphosa calls on ANC leaders to stop fighting

The ANC is preparing to celebrate 106 years of existence on Saturday and the key message it’s spreading as it steps closer to the date is unity.

QUNU - As African National Congress (ANC) leaders continue to differ on whether or not President Jacob Zuma should be recalled, the party’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has called on its leaders to stop fighting, be united and speak with one voice.

Ramaphosa spoke after the top leadership visited the home of former President Nelson Mandela in Qunu.

ANC meets with the Kingdom of AbaThembu at the Bumbane Great Place #ANC106 pic.twitter.com/dj6xhD1sJm — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 11, 2018

ANC President at Bumbane Great Place #ANC106 https://t.co/lez18bTMY4 — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 11, 2018

Ramaphosa says the time for fighting each other is over.

“We must end infighting amongst ANC members. We, as the leadership, must be united and we must speak with one voice.”

In a show of unity, leaders like Lindiwe Zulu and Faith Muthambi, who preferred Ramaphosa’s competitor Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to be ANC president in the run-up to the party's conference in December, joined him in support as he addressed ANC members.

#ANC106 ANCWL Pres Bathabile Dlamini is expected to speak here. pic.twitter.com/nhDVPr3Ilh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)