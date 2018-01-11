Ramaphosa: 2018 is Nelson Mandela's year
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says that the party has decided to use this whole year to honour Nelson Mandela because it wants to reconnect with people and go back to its roots.
Ramaphosa addressed a mini rally in Mandela’s home village in Qunu in the Eastern Cape on Thursday afternoon as the party prepares to hold its 106-year birthday celebration in the province.
The ANC’s top leadership presented a united front visiting the Nelson Mandela homestead ahead of the party’s birthday celebration on Saturday.
Ramaphosa then addressed ANC members, explaining why the ANC has declared this year the year of Mandela.
He also called on ANC members to have faith in the new ANC leadership.
Ramaphosa says the party’s leaders will go across the country interacting with South Africans as it attempts to renew the organisation.
#ANC106 Ace Magashule and Mandela’s grandson Mandla addressed media. There will be a mini rally addressed by Pres around the community. CM pic.twitter.com/bJExN3K4Cm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2018
#ANC106 Mini Rally in Qunu. Pres Cyril Ramaphosa will address the gathering. CM pic.twitter.com/DjbZzEW17v— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2018
