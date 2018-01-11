Police seek help in making arrests following Rustenburg violence

A Rustenburg businesswoman says shops in the area are not safe and she fears more violence will erupt later on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have called on Rustenburg residents to come forward with any information that might lead to the arrests of about 50 people who torched six buildings in the CBD.

The group went on the rampage on Wednesday night, targeting buildings believed to be drug dens.

Authorities say calm has now been restored but police are keeping a close eye on the area.

Provincial police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said: “That was pure criminality and we will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who takes the law into their own hands, so we urge members of the community to respect the law.”

A Rustenburg businesswoman says shops in the area are not safe and she fears more violence will erupt later today.

"It’s really damaging our business because this has been going on for five days and we are afraid our shops will be looted. If somebody can intervene and business can go on, that will really help us."

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has raised concerns about the overnight arson in Rustenburg.

The minister is currently in the Eastern Cape ahead of the African National Congress (ANC)'s 8 January statement but he's vowed to prioritize the situation in Rustenburg.

His spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga: "The minister has instructed the police to do everything in their power to respond to these kinds of situations. It can't be acceptable that the drug lords hijack the authority of the state."