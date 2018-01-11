Police ask Rustenburg community to help them root out crime

Residents went on the rampage on Wednesday night, torching six buildings believed to be drug dens.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police say they can only effectively deal with the drug problem in Rustenburg if the community helps officers by opening criminal cases and handing over information.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has since condemned the violence and is calling on residents not to take the law into their own hands.

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone said: "No matter what, we will never justify what happened yesterday because, the community must know we are in a democratic country and whoever has a complaint is free to come lodge it."