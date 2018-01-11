People urged to rinse food to minimise spread of listeria
Listeriosis has already claimed the lives of at least 61 people, most of them in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa is urging consumers to follow instructions and make sure their food is well rinsed to minimise the potential for listeria to spread even further.
The council, AgriSA and the Press Club held a briefing for updates on the outbreak on Thursday.
So far, listeriosis has claimed the lives of at least 61 people, most of them in Gauteng.
Listeriosis is a food poisoning that occurs when the bacteria known as listeria has contaminated a consumable item.
Although it’s treatable, the disease is particularly dangerous for the elderly, young children and pregnant women.
The Health Department has stressed the need for all South Africans to thoroughly wash their hands at all opportunities.
The Consumer Goods Council’s Matlou Setati has reassured South Africans that the food sold by retailers is safe to eat and that there are systems in place to ensure this.
“We follow a process where any raw material that comes in gets tested. When we do processing in the factory, we carry out testing before any product is sent to distribution.”
But she says consumers need to be vigilant when storing food and preparing it.
“That’s why it’s important to separate the food.”
Setati says the council is working to educate all retailers on regulations and standards they need to meet for their products to be sold.
LISTEN: Listeriosis now a 'notifiable disease' as state tries to find source
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Dirco welcomes bilateral meeting between North & South Korea
-
Nehawu, Nsfas remain at loggerheads as strike looms
-
BM Food Manufacturers down tools for higher wages
-
[LISTEN] 700 nursing candidates left in the lurch for 2018 enrolment
-
Official sends strong message to criminals who killed magistrate Victor Mabunda
-
[LISTEN] Can SA reach its 2018 growth target?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.