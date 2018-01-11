Parly hopes to finalise impeachment process by end of March

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi wants the new rules finalised, approved by the full rules committee and adopted by the National Assembly by next month.

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of the National Assembly’s rules sub-committee says he hopes that the process for impeaching a sitting president will be finalised by the end of March.

African National Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Richard Mdakane says a new draft of the rules to give effect to Section 89 of the Constitution should be ready next Friday and the sub-committee will reconvene to finalise it on 24 January.

Section 89 provides for the removal of the president on grounds of serious misconduct, serious violation of the Constitution or the law and incapacity.

The Constitutional Court last month ordered the National Assembly to put proper rules in place to govern the process.

Parties have taken the Constitutional Court’s order to act without delay to heart.

Mdakane says: "We will try our level best to finalise this work we are doing by the end of March. Because that will involve consultation with parties, we are still doing this thing without delays."

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi wants the new rules finalised, approved by the full rules committee and adopted by the National Assembly by next month.

"Hopefully we adopt it by the 14 February in the House. It’s a nice Valentine’s Day gift."

Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip John Steenhuisen wants no delays but has warned that Parliament’s February programme, with the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and the budget, could require a special sitting to approve the new rules.