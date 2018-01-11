One killed in protest at North West mine shaft
The incident took place on Wednesday night and a company spokeswoman said operations were continuing at the mine.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Royal Bafokeng Platinum said one person was killed and a conveyor belt was burnt during overnight protests at one of the platinum producer’s shafts in the country’s North West Province.
“An individual within the crowd was shot and killed by live ammunition. Based on preliminary evidence, including video footage, it is believed that the shooting was from within the group of protesters. The deceased was not employed by RBPlat,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday night and a company spokeswoman said operations were continuing at the mine.
More in Business
-
BM Food Manufacturers down tools for higher wages
-
[LISTEN] Can SA reach its 2018 growth target?
-
CPS claims Sassa owes it over R1bn for breach of contract
-
Effects of Listeria outbreak on farming not known - AgriSA
-
Steinhoff scandal inquiry set for end of January
-
Global air passenger traffic demand up 8% in November
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.