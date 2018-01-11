Official sends strong message to criminals who killed magistrate Victor Mabunda
In what has been described as a possible hit, Mabunda was shot four times in the driveway of his home in Bronkhorstspruit on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Colleagues close to slain Cullinan court magistrate Victor Mabunda say the people who killed him must know that another magistrate will take over where Mabunda left off.
Police say the 50-year-old was declared dead at the scene and nothing was reported stolen.
Takalani Ratshibvumo, fellow magistrate and member of the Judicial Association of South Africa, has condemned the killing.
He says it is everyone's responsibility to protect magistrates.
“Without them, we will not have justice delivered to our people.”
With speculation rife that magistrate Mabunda's killing may be linked to cases he was presiding over, Ratshibvumo says he has a message for the killers.
“You were very foolish in your deeds. Magistrate Mabunda has been killed, but another magistrate will be appointed. There are a lot of us. We are going to take over.”
Police say no arrests have been made and investigations continue.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
