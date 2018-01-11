North West police working to restore order in Rustenburg
North West police say that they have been monitoring the situation in Rustenburg after a group of people went on a rampage, burning buildings in the area.
It is alleged that the group was retaliating to the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.
Pictures of burning buildings and crowds in the streets were circulated on social media, with users advising residents to avoid the area on Wednesday night.
Police say that the arrest of a man accused of rape and a police officer arrested for drug possession in the same building yesterday afternoon was followed by unrest in downtown Rustenburg last night.
North West police's Sabata Mokgoabone says they, however, cannot link the arrests to the voilence.
"At the evry same premises where the suspect was arrested, there was a police officer who was found in possession of drugs."
He says that officers have been working on restoring order overnight.
"There were buildings that were burned down but we cannot confirm as to how many of them are residential premises."
Mokgoabone says that no arrests have been made and no injuries had been reported.
