Nehawu plans strike over dispute with Nsfas
The union's Khaya Xaba says it regrets having to resort to a strike at such a crucial time for prospective tertiary students.
JOHANNESBURG - Workers' union, the National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) says it's preparing to go on strike over a long-standing dispute with National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) over a list of demands it made.
Nehawu says it has submitted its demands for a salary review and the permanent employment of contract workers, among others, at a bargaining council last year. However, negotiations have since not yielded any results.
The union's Khaya Xaba says the union regrets having to resort to a strike at such a crucial time for prospective tertiary students.
“For the past two years, we’ve been trying to find common ground with the employer. But instead of the employer meeting us in the middle, they’ve been playing hide-and-seek with us. This is a very unfortunate decision considering that young working-class students are applying for funding.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
