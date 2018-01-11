Nehawu, Nsfas remain at loggerheads as strike looms

The union and Nehawu have been at loggerheads after it demanded the review of workers’ salaries and the permanent employment of fixed-term contract workers.

JOHANNESBURG - National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) management has not been cooperative in ongoing negotiations over a list of demands tabled last year.

The union and the employer have been at loggerheads after it demanded the review of workers’ salaries and the permanent employment of fixed-term contract workers.

The union’s Khaya Xaba says: “It’s the only option we have in terms of twisting the employers’ arm and for them to concede to our demands. As we speak, the ball is in the court of the employer to try and avoid the strike.”

Nsfas has not been available for comment.

Meanwhile, Nehawu says it's preparing to go on strike over the long-standing dispute.

Xaba adds the union regrets having to resort to a strike at such a crucial time for prospective tertiary students.

“For the past two years, we’ve been trying to find common ground with the employer. But instead of the employer meeting us in the middle, they’ve been playing hide-and-seek with us. This is a very unfortunate decision considering that young working-class students are applying for funding.”