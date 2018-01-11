Mkhwebane seeks to broaden scope of state capture inquiry
President Jacob Zuma apppointed a commission of inquiry on Tuesday to be headed by deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo after a year of resistance.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has called for a broadening of the scope of the investigation into state capture.
A report compiled by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela looked into whether the controversial Gupta family had undue influence on the state as a result of their closeness to the president.
The Public Protector's Cleopatra Mosana says that Mkhwebane wants to ensure that the state of capture commission of inquiry is not limited to the issues identified in the initial report.
"Terms of reference should be broadened to ensure that we are able to check all the maladministration relating to any issues that are regarding to any impropriety."
Similar sentiments were expressed by President Zuma during his announcement of the appointment of the inquiry.
"It is my sincere hope that the commission will able to reach many of those areas of concern that may have been reached."
However, Madonsela criticised this suggestion, saying that it would lengthen the duration of the investigation and divert it from its initial focus.
