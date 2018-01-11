Metrorail CT desperately putting together security plan for central line

Metrorail management in the Cape says that it sympathises with employees who are reluctant to work on the notorious central line.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail management in the Cape says that it sympathises with employees who are reluctant to work on the notorious central line.

Many of them are refusing work on the line following the murder of a railway security guard this week at the Chris Hani station in Khayelitsha.

As a result, services on the route have been suspended for a second day.

Tens of thousands of commuters use the line each day.

The rail operator's Richard Walker says that staffers have to work under difficult circumstances.

"Understandably so, staff are quite traumatised, particularly the one involved in the incident, but also the other staff that on a daily basis have to go out there and the question they're asking themselves is, 'when will I be the target of one of these attacks?"

He adds that Metrorail, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and police are desperately trying to come up with an improved security plan.

"We've had 60 police members available to assist us yesterday, however, the union advised the staff not to go into the central are until there was a high level engagement with senior executives within Prasa."

Apart from security fears, rail bosses have had to do damage control following two separate train accidents in less than a week. Now the passenger rail agency has to deal with a possible strike among workers affiliated to the United National Transport Union (Untu).

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration on Wednesday issued a certificate of non-resolution, which allows the union to embark on a legal strike. Untu has accused the company of not adhering to a wage agreement inked last year.

Untu's Steve Harris: "There argument evidently was that no one was available which is totally unacceptable to believe within a company such as Prasa, you had none of the negotiators on there behalf available for reconciliation."

Prasa's Sipho Sithole says they will be in Cape Town next week to meet with the union.

"We can confirm that we have received the strike notice from Untu yesterday and we have further engaged with Untu, we will be travelling to Cape Town with the group CEO and we have appealed to them not to exercise the right arising from the strike notice until we are in Cape Town next week."