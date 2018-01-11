[LISTEN] De Lille hits back at corruption claims against her
CapeTalk | Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she'll welcome an open and public process that tests the allegations.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is adamant that corruption and maladministration allegations against her need to be tested.
On Tuesday night, the Democratic Alliance's regional executive committee met to discuss the controversy surrounding de Lille and they made recommendations that she be removed as mayor of the city of Cape Town.
But De Lille is unfazed, saying that the structure can take its recommendation to the DA's federal executive.
De Lille says she'll welcome an open and public process that tests the allegations.
Listen to the audio for more.
