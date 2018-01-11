[LISTEN] Can SA reach its 2018 growth target?

Radio 702 | Nedbank's chief economist Dennis Dykes says the country can reach its economic goals, but government needs to address various challenges.

CAPE TOWN – An economist says South Africa can reach its growth target this year, but it won’t be easy.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced the economy could grow by 2% or more in 2018 if government takes the right policy decisions.

Nedbank's chief economist Dennis Dykes says decisive action is needed to revive South Africa’s economy.

