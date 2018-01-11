[LISTEN] 700 nursing candidates left in the lurch for 2018 enrolment

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has raised their concerns about 700 candidates who are being left in the lurch for the 2018 academic year.

Denosa says they have received complaints from candidates who qualify for their Nursing Diploma but can’t study this year.

Radio 702 presenter Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Denosa president Simon Hlungwani about the problem facing prospective nursing students.

Hlungwani says the students have been sent SMSes informing them there’s not going to be an intake for 2018.

