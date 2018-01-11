Lawyers for CT men accused of nightclub security extortion unhappy with delays
The accused were arrested in December’s part of investigations into their alleged takeover of the underworld nightclub security.
CAPE TOWN - The lawyers of five men accused of their involvement in Cape Town’s criminal underworld are unhappy over repeated delays in the case against them.
Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, along with alleged gangster Colin Booysen and three others appeared in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.
They are facing charges of extortion.
The accused were arrested in December, as part of investigations into their alleged takeover of the underworld nightclub security.
Everyone who entered courtroom 16 were thoroughly searched. Officials said it was for “security reasons” ahead of the bail hearing of Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Ashley Fields, Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay.
Booysen’s lawyer Bruce Hendricks was not too happy about being searched three times.
“They say it’s for security, but my bags have been through the scans and everything so I have a problem with that. But I’ll take it up with the court manager.”
State prosecutor Adiel Jansen has requested a postponement because the investigating officer is sick.
The case has been postponed to 16 January.
More in Local
-
Dirco welcomes bilateral meeting between North & South Korea
-
Nehawu, Nsfas remain at loggerheads as strike looms
-
BM Food Manufacturers down tools for higher wages
-
[LISTEN] 700 nursing candidates left in the lurch for 2018 enrolment
-
Official sends strong message to criminals who killed magistrate Victor Mabunda
-
[LISTEN] Can SA reach its 2018 growth target?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.