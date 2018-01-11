Lanseria rock-throwing incident causes truck crash
It’s understood the impact of the rock on the windshield caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle on the R512 and he crashed into another truck.
JOHANNESBURG - The latest rock throwing incident has left a truck driver in a critical condition, this time near Lanseria Airport.
Both drivers were injured.
Netcare 911’s Nick Dollman says that the road was temporarily closed and Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers are on the scene.
Update from the R512 scene allege that a HMV driver had been attacked by people throwing rocks at his truck, smashing the windscreen. The driver then tried to escape the attack resulting in the collision. @JacaNews @FatalMoves @_ArriveAlive @randburg_sun @jour_maine @EWNTraffic pic.twitter.com/4YTECxUX4T— Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) January 10, 2018
“Paramedics attended to two patients on the scene, one man was in a stable condition and the other man sustained very serious injuries.
“He was trapped inside the truck, rescue workers used the jaws of life to extricate him. He was airlifted to hospital for urgent medical care.”
Just last month, two children died after an accident caused by a rock that was thrown from an overhead bridge in KwaZulu-Natal.
