Lanseria rock-throwing incident causes truck crash

It’s understood the impact of the rock on the windshield caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle on the R512 and he crashed into another truck.

The vehicle damaged in a rock-trowing incident near Lanseria Airport on 11 January, 2018. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
The vehicle damaged in a rock-trowing incident near Lanseria Airport on 11 January, 2018. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The latest rock throwing incident has left a truck driver in a critical condition, this time near Lanseria Airport.

It is understood that the impact of the rock on the windshield caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle on the R512 and he crashed into another truck.

Both drivers were injured.

Netcare 911’s Nick Dollman says that the road was temporarily closed and Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers are on the scene.

“Paramedics attended to two patients on the scene, one man was in a stable condition and the other man sustained very serious injuries.

“He was trapped inside the truck, rescue workers used the jaws of life to extricate him. He was airlifted to hospital for urgent medical care.”

Just last month, two children died after an accident caused by a rock that was thrown from an overhead bridge in KwaZulu-Natal.

