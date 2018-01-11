Kroonstad train crash: ‘Truck driver should be charged with murder’
At least 19 people died in Kroonstad after a truck driver ignored a railway stop sign while a train was approaching.
JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) says the truck driver involved in the deadly train crash in the Free State should be charged with murder rather than culpable homicide.
At least 19 people died in Kroonstad after the truck driver ignored a railway stop sign while the train was approaching.
The union says the train driver and his assistant have described the crash as a horrible incident because they were stuck in the cabin and had nowhere to go.
They say they hooted non-stop at the truck and applied the emergency brakes, but the truck did not move out of the way.
Untu spokesperson Sonja Carstens says: “He should've foreseen what he could've caused, the death of innocent people, when he continued to ignore that stop sign and the railway signals, crossing the railway line. That’s murder.”
LISTEN: Prasa: Train vandalism is a national crisis
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Dirco welcomes bilateral meeting between North & South Korea
-
Nehawu, Nsfas remain at loggerheads as strike looms
-
BM Food Manufacturers down tools for higher wages
-
[LISTEN] 700 nursing candidates left in the lurch for 2018 enrolment
-
Official sends strong message to criminals who killed magistrate Victor Mabunda
-
[LISTEN] Can SA reach its 2018 growth target?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.