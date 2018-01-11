Kroonstad train crash: ‘Truck driver should be charged with murder’

At least 19 people died in Kroonstad after a truck driver ignored a railway stop sign while a train was approaching.

JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) says the truck driver involved in the deadly train crash in the Free State should be charged with murder rather than culpable homicide.

The union says the train driver and his assistant have described the crash as a horrible incident because they were stuck in the cabin and had nowhere to go.

They say they hooted non-stop at the truck and applied the emergency brakes, but the truck did not move out of the way.

Untu spokesperson Sonja Carstens says: “He should've foreseen what he could've caused, the death of innocent people, when he continued to ignore that stop sign and the railway signals, crossing the railway line. That’s murder.”

