Keorapetse Kgositsile lauded for contribution to liberation struggle
An official provincial government memorial service to honour 'Bra Willie' was held at the Johannesburg City Hall on Thursday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Late apartheid activist and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile has been lauded for his contribution to South Africa's liberation struggle by using his poetic work to speak truth to power.
The late national poet laureate died earlier this month. He was 79.
Poets, academics, comrades and friends of Kgositsile have applauded him for being brave enough to speak the truth through his work.
Jazz musician and close friend Jonas Gwanga says Bra Willie was an impeccable writer.
“The famous speech made by Miriam Makeba at the United Nations was written by Willie Kgositsile.”
#KeorapetseKgositsile [WATCH] Jonas Gwangwa pay tribute to his friend bra Willie in song. TK pic.twitter.com/xO4wZeU9ln— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2018
Actor and poet Sello Maake Ka-Ncube also paid tribute to Kgositsile.
Kgositsile’s family has thanked South Africans and the international community for their overwhelming support and words of comfort.
#KeorapetseKgositsile Bra Willie's family.TK pic.twitter.com/HsXcxz9fKv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
