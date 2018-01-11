Home Affairs Dept in talks with banks to expand smart ID applications
The Home Affairs Department says discussions are still underway with banks willing to participate in the system to provide people with smart ID cards.
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says that discussions are still underway with banks willing to participate in the automated system rolled out across the country to provide people with smart ID cards.
The department says that banks on board include Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank.
DG:Discussions with the banks are continuing to increase capacity, through additional bank branches. Those with access to the net should apply through #eHomeAffairs however, they can only finalise their applications in 14 banks of which 13 are in GP & only 1 inCT as pilot sites— HomeAffairsSA (@HomeAffairsSA) January 10, 2018
It says that for now, it encourages people to apply online for their smart ID cards.
Director-General of the department Mkuseli Apleni says: "Treasury needs to give an approval that the relationship between Home Affairs and the banks does comply with the provisions of the PPP [public, private, partnership]."
The department has also denied claims that green bar-coded identity books will no longer be valid after 31 March.
The department has called on the general public to ignore what it calls "mischievous messages".
No exact date or timeline has been set for the completion of the roll-out of smart ID cards.
