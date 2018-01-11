Limpopo Health Dept monitoring injured people following stampede
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Health Department says it anticipated potential problems during registration at TVET colleges and was thus able to respond quickly to two separate incidents today.
Six people were injured during a stampede this morning in which prospective students pushed their way through the security gates at the Capricorn TVET College.
Another two were hurt in a hit-and-run incident hours later. The department says the students had been queuing since Wednesday.
The Department of Higher Education's Madikwe Mabotha says registration has been postponed to Monday at the college following the incidents.
“I can confirm that registration at the Polokwane campus has been suspended until Monday following discussions between the college management and the municipality to find an appropriate venue.”
The Health Department's Derick Kganyago says injured students have been taken to different hospitals in the area.
“They were mild injuries, that’s why all of them had to go to a hospital for further check-ups. A report that I got a few hours ago is that they’re doing well.”
Mabotha has warned political leaders not to make statements that will put students at risk following the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) call for matriculants to go to campuses of Higher Education to register after President Jacob Zuma's free higher education announcement.
