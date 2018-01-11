Gigaba: SA economy could grow 2% in 2018

The Finance Minister says the capacity of the South African economy’s growth levels far exceeds the targets that it has set.

EAST LONDON - South Africa’s economy could grow by 2% or more this year if the government takes the right policy decisions, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Thursday.

“The capacity of the South African economy’s growth levels far exceeds the targets that we have set ourselves,” Gigaba told a business gathering in East London.

“We can even grow at more than 2%.”

