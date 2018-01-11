Gauteng Education Dept working to place grade 1, grade 8 pupils

The department is trying to find space for at least 30,000 pupils across the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says that it is working tirelessly to drastically reduce the number of grade 1 and 8 pupils who have not yet been placed in schools.

It has once again appealed to parents who've not yet secured schools for their children to visit the district offices on the 13th and 14th of this month where they will be helped.

The department's Steve Mabona said: "We plan to finalise the placement. We should have placed all of the 30,000 by the 16th."

The department says that most schools are full and has appealed to parents to accept available offers.

Mabona says: "Parents must not be despondent. They must be encouraged to go to those centres so that we can finalise the process. We also want to appeal to those coming to schools for the first time, on 17 January, to be patient with us."