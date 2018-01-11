Gauteng Education Dept working to place grade 1, grade 8 pupils
The department is trying to find space for at least 30,000 pupils across the province.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says that it is working tirelessly to drastically reduce the number of grade 1 and 8 pupils who have not yet been placed in schools.
The department is trying to find space for at least 30,000 pupils across the province.
It has once again appealed to parents who've not yet secured schools for their children to visit the district offices on the 13th and 14th of this month where they will be helped.
The department's Steve Mabona said: "We plan to finalise the placement. We should have placed all of the 30,000 by the 16th."
The department says that most schools are full and has appealed to parents to accept available offers.
Mabona says: "Parents must not be despondent. They must be encouraged to go to those centres so that we can finalise the process. We also want to appeal to those coming to schools for the first time, on 17 January, to be patient with us."
More in Local
-
FS crime intelligence head in court for obstructing probe into Phahlane
-
Parly hopes to finalise impeachment process by end of March
-
[LISTEN] De Lille hits back at corruption claims against her
-
Police ask Rustenburg community to help them root out crime
-
At least six hurt in stampede at Limpopo TVET college
-
Regulator: Manual authorisation of trains alone won't make trains safer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.