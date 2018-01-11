FS crime intelligence head in court for obstructing probe into Phahlane

The police watchdog is investigating a corruption case against Khomotso Phahlane for allegedly taking kickbacks from police suppliers in reward for tenders.

PRETORIA - The head of police crime intelligence in the Free State has appeared in court for allegedly obstructing the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)’s investigation of former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Major-General Agnes Makhele has been charged with defeating the ends of justice.

The police watchdog is investigating a corruption case against Phahlane for allegedly taking kickbacks from police suppliers in reward for tenders.

Makhele was appointed by Phahane as the acting national head of crime intelligence. She served in that position for 18 months.

Ipid accuses her of helping Phahlane by frustrating their investigation by instructing a subordinate not to co-operate with investigators.

Makhele allegedly ordered her personal assistant to lie to Ipid to cover up her involvement in a counter-investigation by crime intelligence of Ipid officials.

The matter has been postponed until next month to allow Makhele to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).