Friends and colleagues share memories of Keorapetse Kgositsile
The Gauteng government is holding an official memorial service for late national poet laureate at the Johannesburg City Hall this afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Friends and colleagues of professor Keorapetse Kgositsile have been sharing their fondest memories of the late national poet laureate.
The Gauteng government held an official memorial service for Kgositsile at the Johannesburg City Hall this afternoon.
Kgositsile died earlier this month at the age of 79.
The arts and academic fraternity, government officials and comrades gathered to celebrate 'Bra Willie's' life.
WATCH: Memorial for Keorapetse Kgositsile
Friend and colleague Sebiletso Matabane said, “Willie was always smart, always interested in reading, always eager to engage people and his irreverence is a part of what would rub some of these 'clevers' the wrong way.
“But there’s nothing they could really do about it, he was loveable as always.”
Don't be lazy, read and think he used to say! #KeorapetseKgositsileMemorial pic.twitter.com/ibcIn7VqtP— Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) January 11, 2018
Friends and comrades now arriving for the #KeorapetseKgositsileMemorial #SabcNews pic.twitter.com/foFHEyiQpw— Amos Phago (@PhagoAmos) January 11, 2018
