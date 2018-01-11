CT firefighters battle vegetation fires along N2
The city’s Theo Layne says the cause of the fire is undetermined.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are hard at work trying to extinguish two vegetation fires along the N2.
Officials say no properties are in danger.
“There’s a vegetation fire on the N2. A firefighting vehicle is on the scene and there are no immediate dangers to properties.”
At the same time, crews are still tending to a fire that broke out in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.
@TrafficSA Veld fire on Spine Road road N2, Spine Road towards Military Base/Khayelitsha is temporarily closed pic.twitter.com/eTuBuwtyWx— Mongezi (@mp_ycm) January 11, 2018
Ramp closure due to a veld fire on the N2 inbound at Spine Rd, use alternative route.— City of CT Alerts (@CityofCTAlerts) January 11, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
