CT firefighters battle vegetation fires along N2

The city’s Theo Layne says the cause of the fire is undetermined.

A view of the smoke from vegetation fires burning along the N2. Picture: @CapeTownFreeway/Twitter.
A view of the smoke from vegetation fires burning along the N2. Picture: @CapeTownFreeway/Twitter.
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are hard at work trying to extinguish two vegetation fires along the N2.

Officials say no properties are in danger.

The city’s Theo Layne says the cause of the fire is undetermined.

“There’s a vegetation fire on the N2. A firefighting vehicle is on the scene and there are no immediate dangers to properties.”

At the same time, crews are still tending to a fire that broke out in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

