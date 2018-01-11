EFF claims dept promise that poor students can register for free

Registration for tertiary institutions start next week but there's still been no official word from the Department of Higher Education on its plans for the new academic year.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it's secured a promise from the Department of Higher Education that poor students will be able to register for tertiary education without paying a fee.

The party's student command has been meeting with officials ahead of registration next week.

Returning students are waiting to hear whether they will have to pay for registration.

The EFF's student command has taken up the fight and have met with the department to try and secure some assurances.

"Our demands are free registration. The other demand was the scrapping of previously debted students."

The EFF's Peter Keetse says that the department has promised that poor students won't have to pay for registration fees.

But the party is still looking for urgent intervention by the department on student accommodation.