Dirco welcomes bilateral meeting between North & South Korea
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation says South Africa fully supports this joint initiative as it unfolds and progresses.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has welcomed the first high-level bilateral meeting in almost two years between North and South Korea.
The two countries have reportedly agreed that North Korea will send its large delegation, including athletes, a support squad and officials to the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympic Games that are scheduled to kick off in February in Pyongyang.
It says it’s encouraged by Seoul and Pyongyang agreement to resume talks between their militaries to reduce current tensions on the Korean peninsula.
The department says South Africa fully supports this joint initiative as it unfolds and progresses.
Spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: “South Africa is encouraged by the resumption of direct inter-Korean dialogue as the best way forward to ensure lasting peace and prosperity to all on the Korean peninsula.”
More in Local
-
Nehawu, Nsfas remain at loggerheads as strike looms
-
BM Food Manufacturers down tools for higher wages
-
[LISTEN] 700 nursing candidates left in the lurch for 2018 enrolment
-
Official sends strong message to criminals who killed magistrate Victor Mabunda
-
[LISTEN] Can SA reach its 2018 growth target?
-
Cape Town's day zero could be moved forward again
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.