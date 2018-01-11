Dirco welcomes bilateral meeting between North & South Korea

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation says South Africa fully supports this joint initiative as it unfolds and progresses.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has welcomed the first high-level bilateral meeting in almost two years between North and South Korea.

The two countries have reportedly agreed that North Korea will send its large delegation, including athletes, a support squad and officials to the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympic Games that are scheduled to kick off in February in Pyongyang.

It says it’s encouraged by Seoul and Pyongyang agreement to resume talks between their militaries to reduce current tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: “South Africa is encouraged by the resumption of direct inter-Korean dialogue as the best way forward to ensure lasting peace and prosperity to all on the Korean peninsula.”