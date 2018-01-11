De Lille puts her faith in DA’s federal executive

The DA’s federal executive will have to decide whether or not the allegations of maladministration against Patricia de Lille warrant her removal from office.

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille says she’s confident the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) top brass will fairly consider her submissions on why she should remain Cape Town’s mayor.

She says she’s not letting the political cloud hanging over her head distract her from dealing with the city’s pressing water woes.

The DA federal executive is meeting on Sunday to decide whether it still has confidence in De Lille to lead the metro.

The party's Cape Town regional executive says they don’t think she should continue in the job.

But de Lille says their pronouncement does not enjoy the support of all its members.

“I put my faith in the federal executive that will be meeting on Sunday to consider my submission that I’ve made to the party.”

De Lille says she welcomes further investigations into allegations of misconduct against her and says these must be tested before a decision is taken on her political future.

