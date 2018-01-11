De Lille puts her faith in DA’s federal executive
The DA’s federal executive will have to decide whether or not the allegations of maladministration against Patricia de Lille warrant her removal from office.
CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille says she’s confident the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) top brass will fairly consider her submissions on why she should remain Cape Town’s mayor.
She says she’s not letting the political cloud hanging over her head distract her from dealing with the city’s pressing water woes.
The DA federal executive is meeting on Sunday to decide whether it still has confidence in De Lille to lead the metro.
The party's Cape Town regional executive says they don’t think she should continue in the job.
LISTEN: CT Mayor Patricia de Lille chats water crisis, corruption
But de Lille says their pronouncement does not enjoy the support of all its members.
“I put my faith in the federal executive that will be meeting on Sunday to consider my submission that I’ve made to the party.”
De Lille says she welcomes further investigations into allegations of misconduct against her and says these must be tested before a decision is taken on her political future.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Dirco welcomes bilateral meeting between North & South Korea
-
Nehawu, Nsfas remain at loggerheads as strike looms
-
BM Food Manufacturers down tools for higher wages
-
[LISTEN] 700 nursing candidates left in the lurch for 2018 enrolment
-
Official sends strong message to criminals who killed magistrate Victor Mabunda
-
[LISTEN] Can SA reach its 2018 growth target?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.