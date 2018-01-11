De Lille appeals for fairness in face of corruption allegations
The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s metro regional executive wants her out of office, saying that it has lost confidence in her leadership.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is adamant that corruption and maladministration allegations against her need to be tested.
But De Lille is unfazed, saying that the structure can take its recommendation to the DA's federal executive.
"What I'm concerned about is that people are making findings just based on allegations and now whatever he said is the truth and nothing but the truth."
De Lille says she'll welcome an open and public process that tests the allegations.
"I am for transparency and openness but the only thing I'm appealing for now is for fairness. Give me an opportunity to let these allegations be tested before you ask me to resign, before you say vote of no confidence."
LISTEN: De Lille hits back over corruption, maladministration allegations
