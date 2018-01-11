Cape Town's day zero could be moved forward again
The current day zero - which is the day the taps will run dry - is 22 April.
CAPE TOWN - As dam levels continue to decrease, the City of Cape Town remains hopeful that day zero can be pushed back if Capetonians cut down on water usage.
On Thursday, Mayor Patricia de Lille visited one of the aquifer sites in Mitchells Plain.
According to the city’s water management system and weekly dashboard, more than 500 million litres of water are being used by Cape Town residents per day.
The city says if this trend continues, day zero will be moved forward yet again.
De Lille says by abstracting groundwater in bigger volumes the city will be able to deliver more water to its residents.
The three aquifers should yield 150 million extra litres a day.
“We’re trying with the data we have, we very hopeful now that this going to impact on our augmentation and additional water that we want to bring to Capetonians.”
The Cape Flats aquifer in Mitchell Plain is the biggest and will deliver 80 million litres per day, while the Table Mountain Group aquifer will provide 40 million litres and the Atlantis aquifer 30 million litres per day.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
