DA metro exec makes U-turn on CT drought levy

After voting in favour of the proposal at a full council meeting last month, the party’s metro executive, which includes DA city councillors, now says that the plan is not viable and can't be supported.

CAPE TOWN - The battle to remove Patricia de Lille from office has now led to an about turn by the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s metro regional executive in supporting a controversial decision to introduce a drought levy.

Besides expressing a lack of confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille and calling for her removal, the regional structure has also recommended to its provincial executive, that the decision to impose a drought levy be rescinded.

The push for Patricia De Lille to quit her job has further exposed factions within the DA's metro caucus.

The party’s metro executive says that the city's plan to get ratepayers to pay for water projects through a drought charge will be an undue burden.

The city should instead reprioritise its budget to find the R1 billion it says it needs to pay for water projects.

De Lille meanwhile says that the decisions taken by the metro regional executive were made without consulting branches.



"This is yet another example of the flagrant disregard for processes within the DA."

The metro executive says that the city is facing unprecedented challenges including the water crisis, which requires strong leadership.

And for this reason De Lille, must go.