City of CT consulting national govt to increase authority over borehole use
If you have a borehole, the city can't tell you what to do with the water it pumps, but the national Water and Sanitation Department can.
CAPE TOWN - If you thought having a borehole would protect you from water restrictions, you may have to think again.
The City of Cape Town is consulting with the national government to increase its powers over boreholes.
Officials earlier this week announced that Day Zero has been brought forward to 22 April as the water consumption levels remain stubbornly high.
If you have a borehole, the city can't tell you what to do with the water it pumps, but the national Water and Sanitation Department can.
With the water crisis biting ever deeper, the city wants the mandate to restrict the use of borehole water and they're asking for national government's help.
"Our national department is looking at a way to give us the ability to incorporate a more rigorous role to play in limiting people's use of these aquifers or possibly restricting them to certain times as we previously did with normal water use."
The city's Water and Sanitation director, Peter Flower, says that they have been on a drive to have all boreholes registered, so they have some sense of how many Capetonians are tapping natural water sources.
City officials say a groundwater survey has revealed at least 150 million litres of water per day will be delivered by the Cape Flats, Table Mountain Group and Atlantis aquifers.
More in Local
-
FS crime intelligence head in court for obstructing probe into Phahlane
-
Parly hopes to finalise impeachment process by end of March
-
[LISTEN] De Lille hits back at corruption claims against her
-
Police ask Rustenburg community to help them root out crime
-
At least six hurt in stampede at Limpopo TVET college
-
Regulator: Manual authorisation of trains alone won't make trains safer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.