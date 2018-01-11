City of CT consulting national govt to increase authority over borehole use

If you have a borehole, the city can't tell you what to do with the water it pumps, but the national Water and Sanitation Department can.

CAPE TOWN - If you thought having a borehole would protect you from water restrictions, you may have to think again.

The City of Cape Town is consulting with the national government to increase its powers over boreholes.

Officials earlier this week announced that Day Zero has been brought forward to 22 April as the water consumption levels remain stubbornly high.

With the water crisis biting ever deeper, the city wants the mandate to restrict the use of borehole water and they're asking for national government's help.

"Our national department is looking at a way to give us the ability to incorporate a more rigorous role to play in limiting people's use of these aquifers or possibly restricting them to certain times as we previously did with normal water use."

The city's Water and Sanitation director, Peter Flower, says that they have been on a drive to have all boreholes registered, so they have some sense of how many Capetonians are tapping natural water sources.

City officials say a groundwater survey has revealed at least 150 million litres of water per day will be delivered by the Cape Flats, Table Mountain Group and Atlantis aquifers.