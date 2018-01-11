CCTV footage included in evidence implicating FS crime head

Major General Agnes Makhele, who is head of crime intelligence in the Free State, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court today, charged with defeating the ends of justice.

PRETORIA - Eyewitness News understands surveillance footage is included in key evidence against a senior crime intelligence officer accused of trying to frustrate the corruption case against Khomotso Phahlane.

The ex-acting police commissioner has been accused of awarding tenders to police suppliers in return for kickbacks.

Major General Agnes Makhele, who is head of crime intelligence in the Free State, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court today, charged with defeating the ends of justice.

In a letter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it has obtained CCTV footage of Makhele gesturing to a subordinate by placing her finger over her lips as an apparent instruction to the colonel not to speak to Ipid investigators.

It’s understood that moments earlier, the subordinate had been called into a meeting with investigators and was asked to help with information.

Ipid says the major general interrupted that meeting and called the colonel outside the boardroom allegedly telling her not to co-operate.

The watchdog body says the surveillance footage corroborates a statement from the junior officer.

The matter has been postponed to next month.