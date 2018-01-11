CCTV footage included in evidence implicating FS crime head
Major General Agnes Makhele, who is head of crime intelligence in the Free State, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court today, charged with defeating the ends of justice.
PRETORIA - Eyewitness News understands surveillance footage is included in key evidence against a senior crime intelligence officer accused of trying to frustrate the corruption case against Khomotso Phahlane.
The ex-acting police commissioner has been accused of awarding tenders to police suppliers in return for kickbacks.
Major General Agnes Makhele, who is head of crime intelligence in the Free State, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court today, charged with defeating the ends of justice.
In a letter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it has obtained CCTV footage of Makhele gesturing to a subordinate by placing her finger over her lips as an apparent instruction to the colonel not to speak to Ipid investigators.
It’s understood that moments earlier, the subordinate had been called into a meeting with investigators and was asked to help with information.
Ipid says the major general interrupted that meeting and called the colonel outside the boardroom allegedly telling her not to co-operate.
The watchdog body says the surveillance footage corroborates a statement from the junior officer.
The matter has been postponed to next month.
More in Local
-
Dirco welcomes bilateral meeting between North & South Korea
-
Nehawu, Nsfas remain at loggerheads as strike looms
-
BM Food Manufacturers down tools for higher wages
-
[LISTEN] 700 nursing candidates left in the lurch for 2018 enrolment
-
Official sends strong message to criminals who killed magistrate Victor Mabunda
-
[LISTEN] Can SA reach its 2018 growth target?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.